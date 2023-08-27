Pro-Khalistan graffiti appear at Delhi metro stations, police lodges FIR
Ahead of the G20 summit, Pro-Khalistan graffiti has been found defacing at least seven metro stations in the national capital
Pro-Khalistan graffiti appeared at various metro stations in the national capital on Sunday, 27 August, following which the Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against unknown persons.
The graffiti appeared in and around at least seven stations and near a government school as well.
The police have removed all the graffiti ahead of the G20 Summit in the national capital.
The derogatory graffiti slogans challenging the sovereignty of India appeared at the following metro stations: ShivaJi Park, Madipur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, Maharaja Surajmal Stadium, Punjabi Bagh and Nangloi. The government school in question is also in Nangloi, the Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalya.
A police source said that pro-Khalistani supporters may be behind these graffiti. The legend 'SFJ', standing for 'Sikhs for Justice', also appeared in the graffiti.
“'Modi India’s committed genocide of Sikhs', 'Khalistan Referundum zindabad', 'Delhi banega Khalistan', etc were written,” the police source added.
The police are also examining CCTV footage from nearby areas and metro stations to identify the culprits. With an FIR against unknown persons already lodged, investigation is underway.
