Pro-Khalistan graffiti appear at Delhi metro stations, police lodges FIR

Pro-Khalistan graffiti appeared at various metro stations in the national capital on Sunday, 27 August, following which the Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against unknown persons.

The graffiti appeared in and around at least seven stations and near a government school as well.

The police have removed all the graffiti ahead of the G20 Summit in the national capital.

The derogatory graffiti slogans challenging the sovereignty of India appeared at the following metro stations: ShivaJi Park, Madipur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, Maharaja Surajmal Stadium, Punjabi Bagh and Nangloi. The government school in question is also in Nangloi, the Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalya.