Khalistan exists only on TikTok 

Before the ‘Khalistan rally’ in the United States and Canada on July 9, the organisers had implied that it would be akin to India’s First War of Independence against the British. But instead of the promised hordes, what one saw was a gaggle of people waving Khalistan flags.

At some protests, the separatists were outnumbered by other Indians who shouted pro-India slogans and waved the tricolour. Shouts of “Khalistan!” were drowned by slogans of “Vande mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai (victory to Mother India)”.

There had earlier been some consternation in the non-resident Indian community because Khalistani elements had put up posters calling India’s high commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma and the Indian consul general in Toronto Apoorva Srivastava the ‘killers’ of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a leader of the Sikhs for Justice organisation who was shot dead in the parking lot of a gurdwara in Canada on 19 June.

Avtar Singh Khanda, chief of the Khalistan Liberation Force and a close aide of the separatist preacher Amritpal Singh died on 15 June in England, reportedly of blood cancer. This fuelled allegations that Khanda was poisoned by agents acting on behalf of the Indian government.

It was alleged that Khanda’s death was similar to the death of Alexander Litvinenko, a former KGB agent who died after drinking tea laced with polonium-210. (Radiation poisoning from polonium-210 causes cancer-like symptoms.)

Discontent among Sikhs in North America is not new. I remember taking my in-laws to one of the largest gurdwaras in the Chicago area in the mid-1990s. At one point, before the langar, the hall reverberated with pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans.