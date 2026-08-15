Cardiologist questions White House disclosures on Trump’s health

Questions about US President Donald Trump’s health have resurfaced after cardiologist Dr Jonathan Reiner argued that the White House had not released enough information about the medical condition of the 80-year-old president.

Trump’s physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, has repeatedly maintained that the president is in “excellent health” and fully capable of carrying out his duties.

The White House’s latest medical report, released in May, followed a three-hour evaluation at Walter Reed involving 22 specialists. It included cardiac and CT imaging, cancer screening and other preventive examinations.

Barbabella reported that Trump’s cardiac imaging showed no abnormalities. The president also scored 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a screening test used to detect possible cognitive impairment.

In an opinion article for The New York Times, Reiner contrasted the limited information released about Trump with the detailed public disclosures concerning former vice-president Dick Cheney, whom he treated for 27 years.

Cheney’s cardiac problems were widely known during his vice-presidency, Reiner noted, including the insertion of stents and a defibrillator, as well as treatment for an irregular heartbeat and a blood clot.

Reiner is not Trump’s doctor and based his observations solely on publicly available medical information. He nevertheless argued that several aspects of the president’s health required a clearer explanation.

He cited recurring bruising on Trump’s hands, swelling in his lower legs and occasions on which the president appeared to have difficulty remaining awake. Reiner also questioned why Trump had undergone advanced medical imaging without the White House fully explaining the reasons for the tests.

The White House disclosed in July 2025 that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after experiencing swelling in his lower legs. The condition, in which veins have difficulty returning blood from the legs to the heart, is generally common among older adults.