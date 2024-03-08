CBI busts network involved in trafficking Indians to Russia-Ukraine war zone

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday, 7 March busted a major human trafficking network that took Indian youngsters to the Russia-Ukraine war zone in the garb of providing them jobs abroad, officials said.

They said the agency has found 35 instances in which youngsters were taken to Russia after being lured with false promises of high-paying jobs via social media channels and local contacts and agents.

Efforts are underway to identify the victims, the officials said.

In a statement, a CBI spokesperson said the trafficked Indian nationals were trained in combat roles and deployed across front bases in the Russia-Ukraine war zone against their wishes, putting their lives in danger.

The federal agency has registered an FIR against some visa consultancy firms and agents. It was followed by searches in 13 locations across Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai and Chennai.

"The human trafficking network of these agents is spread over several states across the country and they are operating in an organised manner," the spokesperson said.