Hyderabad man, duped into fighting for Russian army in Ukraine, killed

Afsan, who was working in a readymade garment shop, was duped by a job agent based in Dubai. He, and two others, went to Moscow via Sharjah in November last year after they were promised jobs as helpers in the Russian Army. They were promised Rs 30,000 per month initially. The agent had also told them that they would get Rs 1.5 lakh later.

Asfan’s family grew suspicious after they were unable to contact Afsan. They lodged a complaint with Hyderabad police and later approached Asaduddin Owaisi.

The AIMIM President on 21 February appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take steps to bring back 12 Indians who were forced to fight Ukraine alongside the Russian Army. He said these unemployed youth who had gone to Russia to work for security at buildings were cheated and were taken to the war front.

They included two youths from Telangana, three from Karnataka, two from Kashmir and one each from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Hamil Mangukiya, 23, from Gujarat was killed in an airstrike on 21 February in the Donetsk region on the Russia-Ukraine border.

Owaisi had said three agents cheated unemployed youth by sending them to Russia to fight against Ukraine.

Faisal Khan, one of the agents, is in Dubai while Sufiyan and Puja are from Mumbai. Ramesh and Moin are Indian agents in Russia.