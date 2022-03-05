CBS News becomes latest media outlet to pull out of Russia

Earlier in the day, other major American outlets including CNN, Bloomberg, and ABC News also announced that they were suspending broadcasts from Russia as a result of the war.



A CNN spokesperson said that the network "will stop broadcasting in Russia while we continue to evaluate the situation and our next steps moving forward".



In a statement, Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait said the "change to the criminal code, which seems designed to turn any independent reporter into a criminal purely by association, makes it impossible to continue any semblance of normal journalism inside the country", the Daily Mail reported.



ABC News, which has several correspondents working in Russia, said that "because of the new censorship law passed in Russia today, some Western networks including ABC News, are not broadcasting from the country tonight. We will continue to assess the situation and determine what this means for the safety of our teams on the ground."