Russian attack on Ukraine an attack on security of Europe, global peace: Biden

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is an attack on not only this country, but also on the security of Europe, US President Joe Biden has said.

In an interaction with reporters during a bilateral meeting with President Niinist of Finland on Friday, Biden said the two nations have been in regular touch for some time now.

He said they have coordinated on a united, transatlantic response to the Russians and holding them accountable for their unprovoked and unjustifiable aggression against Ukraine.

And we agreed it's not only an attack on Ukraine, it's an attack on the security of Europe and on global peace and stability, Biden said in the Oval Office of the White House.

Earlier in the day, Biden spoke with President Andrzej Duda of Poland to discuss their countries' response, and those of allies, to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including ongoing efforts to impose severe consequences on Russia.