CBSE defers board exams in Gulf countries amid escalating West Asia conflict

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for 5 and 6 March in several Gulf nations due to the worsening security situation in West Asia.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Board said the decision was taken after a “critical review” of the prevailing circumstances in parts of the Middle East. The move comes amid heightened tensions following joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran over the weekend, and retaliatory action by Tehran.

According to Circular-2 dated 3 March 2026, examinations in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been deferred. The CBSE said revised dates for the affected papers would be announced in due course.

The Board added that it will reassess the situation on Thursday, 5 March, to determine whether examinations scheduled from 7 March onwards can proceed as planned.