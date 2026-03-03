CBSE defers board exams in Gulf countries amid escalating West Asia conflict
Decision follows regional unrest after US–Israel strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliatory attacks
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for 5 and 6 March in several Gulf nations due to the worsening security situation in West Asia.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Board said the decision was taken after a “critical review” of the prevailing circumstances in parts of the Middle East. The move comes amid heightened tensions following joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran over the weekend, and retaliatory action by Tehran.
According to Circular-2 dated 3 March 2026, examinations in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been deferred. The CBSE said revised dates for the affected papers would be announced in due course.
The Board added that it will reassess the situation on Thursday, 5 March, to determine whether examinations scheduled from 7 March onwards can proceed as planned.
Earlier, CBSE had also postponed the Class 10 and 12 examinations slated for 2 March, stating at the time that fresh dates would be communicated after reviewing developments in the region.
The postponement follows a dramatic escalation in hostilities. On Saturday, the United States and Israel reportedly carried out a series of missile and drone strikes in Tehran, including targets linked to Iran’s leadership. Iranian authorities later confirmed the death of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in the attack.
In response, Iran launched strikes against targets in Tel Aviv and other parts of Israel, as well as American military installations and diplomatic missions across West Asia. Iranian attacks were also reported to have hit civilian and energy infrastructure in neighbouring countries, including an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia and a high-end hotel in Dubai.
The rapid exchange of strikes has raised concerns of a broader regional conflict, with potential implications for regional stability and global energy supplies.
With IANS input
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines