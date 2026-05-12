Ceasefire with Iran ‘on life support’: Trump rejects proposal as tensions spike
US president’s remarks come amid rising tensions, with both sides exchanging sharp warnings over stalled peace efforts
The fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran is “on life support”, US President Donald Trump has said, after rejecting Tehran’s latest peace proposal and calling it “totally unacceptable”, the Al Jazeera reported.
Trump’s remarks come amid rising diplomatic and military tensions, with both sides trading sharp warnings over the stalled effort to end hostilities. The US president did not elaborate on the specific terms of the Iranian proposal but made it clear that Washington would not accept the current framework being offered.
From Tehran, the response was equally forceful. Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei accused the US of putting forward “unreasonable demands” that are blocking progress towards ending the conflict. He said Iran remained open to diplomacy, but only on terms it considers fair and balanced.
Adding to the escalation, Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that Tehran is fully prepared to respond to “any aggression”. He further cautioned that any US military action would leave Washington “surprised”, signalling Iran’s readiness for potential escalation if talks collapse completely.
With both sides hardening their positions, diplomatic channels appear increasingly strained, raising concerns that the ceasefire could unravel entirely if no compromise is reached soon.