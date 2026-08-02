Ceuta calms, but migrant surge leaves Spain deeply divided

Ceuta no longer looked like a city on edge over the weekend, but the extraordinary events of the past week remained fresh in the minds of residents.

Most of the estimated 50,000-60,000 migrants who swam, climbed and later charged into the tiny Spanish enclave in North Africa had returned to Morocco by Sunday, 2 August, while others tried to blend into the local population and remain in the city. Spanish Civil Guard vessels continued searching coastal waters for bodies near the urban beach where the unprecedented influx unfolded days earlier.

With shops reopening and residents and tourists once again filling open-air cafés, restaurants and terraces, the city of around 84,000 people was gradually returning to normal.

But the border surge has left deep divisions in Ceuta, a city that prides itself on the peaceful coexistence of its Christian, Muslim, Jewish and Hindu communities. Residents remain split over what triggered the mass crossing and who should be held responsible.

Spanish authorities said at least 72 migrants died during the crisis. Some drowned while attempting the crossing, while others were killed in a stampede near a breakwater barrier.

The tragedy has reignited debate over immigration in Spain and across Europe. "It's not the young men's fault," said Mohamad Abdelkader Driss, a 44-year-old waiter at a fried fish restaurant in Ceuta. "If you open the border, of course everyone comes in. The young men aren't to blame. The authorities are responsible."