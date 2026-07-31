Migrant influx overwhelms Spanish enclave of Ceuta, 34 dead

In a sudden and unprecedented border breach, approximately 60,000 migrants crossed into the Spanish territory of Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco in the last 24 hours. This is equal to about 70 per cent of the city’s normal population. At least 34 migrants have lost their lives in the perilous attempt, mostly due to drowning and crowd surges on the border fence at Tarajal beach.

Ceuta, a small Spanish exclave situated on the northern coast of Africa, has been a point of migration for years, serving as a gateway to Europe. Its historically mixed population of Spanish and Moroccan residents has generally coexisted peacefully. However, the recent surge has pushed local authorities and humanitarian systems to their limits.

Ceuta’s president Juan Jesús Vivas described the situation as “absolutely unsustainable”, highlighting the enormous strain on the city’s resources and infrastructure. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez condemned the incident as “a violation of Spain’s territorial integrity,” attributing the crisis to human traffickers who exploit vulnerable migrants, many of whom are young and desperate for better opportunities.