Protest outside Pakistan Embassy in Washington over PoK unrest

Demonstrators gathered outside the Pakistan Embassy in Washington to protest against the escalating unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), raising concerns over reported deaths, injuries and the alleged use of excessive force by security personnel during ongoing demonstrations in the region.

According to images and posts shared on social media, protesters assembled outside the embassy to draw international attention to the deteriorating situation in PoK and demand accountability over the reported violence.

The demonstration comes amid continuing unrest across parts of PoK, where protests linked to political and economic grievances have reportedly turned deadly following clashes between demonstrators and security forces. Reports have alleged that security personnel used live ammunition against protesters, resulting in multiple casualties.

Participants at the protest described the situation in PoK as a humanitarian crisis, pointing to reports of rising fatalities, injuries and restrictions on internet and mobile communication in affected areas.

The unrest has largely been associated with demonstrations led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which has been pressing a range of demands related to governance, civil rights and public services.