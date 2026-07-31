Protest outside Pakistan Embassy in Washington over PoK unrest
Demonstrators raised concerns over reported deaths, injuries and the use of force as unrest continued in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir
Demonstrators gathered outside the Pakistan Embassy in Washington to protest against the escalating unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), raising concerns over reported deaths, injuries and the alleged use of excessive force by security personnel during ongoing demonstrations in the region.
According to images and posts shared on social media, protesters assembled outside the embassy to draw international attention to the deteriorating situation in PoK and demand accountability over the reported violence.
The demonstration comes amid continuing unrest across parts of PoK, where protests linked to political and economic grievances have reportedly turned deadly following clashes between demonstrators and security forces. Reports have alleged that security personnel used live ammunition against protesters, resulting in multiple casualties.
Participants at the protest described the situation in PoK as a humanitarian crisis, pointing to reports of rising fatalities, injuries and restrictions on internet and mobile communication in affected areas.
The unrest has largely been associated with demonstrations led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which has been pressing a range of demands related to governance, civil rights and public services.
Human rights groups and activists have called for an independent investigation into the reported deaths and injuries, urging Pakistani authorities to ensure accountability and protect civilians.
Reports from the region suggest that the crackdown by Pakistani security forces over the past several days has resulted in significant casualties. While some estimates indicate that more than 40 people have been killed during the latest wave of unrest, independent verification of the figures remains unavailable.
Earlier this week, the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), citing reports from the region, alleged that around 40 civilians were killed and several others were injured or arbitrarily detained between 27th and 28th July in Rawalakot, Mirpur and other parts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
The UKPNP further claimed that more than 100 people have lost their lives since early June, with hundreds more injured or allegedly subjected to enforced disappearances. The organisation condemned what it described as the excessive use of force against civilians and called for international scrutiny of the reported incidents.
Pakistani authorities have not publicly responded to the allegations, and the casualty figures and other claims could not be independently verified.
With IANS inputs