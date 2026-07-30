UK lawmakers back independent probe into alleged rights abuses in PoK
British parliamentarians urge Islamabad to end violence, lift the communications blackout and allow an independent investigation into the reported killing of civilians
Several British parliamentarians have called for an independent investigation into allegations of excessive force by Pakistani security personnel in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), following reports that more than 40 civilians were killed and dozens of others injured during recent unrest.
The lawmakers expressed concern over reports that security forces opened fire on protesters and urged the Pakistani authorities to de-escalate the situation, restore communications and ensure the protection of civilians.
Labour MP Liam Byrne described reports of live ammunition being used against peaceful demonstrators as "deeply alarming" and criticised the communications blackout imposed in the region.
Byrne said the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir had sought urgent discussions with Pakistan's High Commission in London and the UK's Foreign Office to press Islamabad to end the violence.
He also called for immediate de-escalation, respect for the human rights of Kashmiris and renewed efforts to honour long-standing commitments under United Nations resolutions.
Another British MP, Adnan Hussain, described the reported civilian deaths as a tragedy and said any use of excessive or unlawful force by Pakistani authorities should be subjected to a full, independent and transparent investigation.
He urged all sides to exercise restraint, safeguard civilian lives and pursue dialogue, saying that lasting solutions could only be achieved through peaceful engagement rather than further escalation.
Amnesty International also voiced concern over the reports emerging from Rawalakot in PoK. The organisation's Secretary General, Agnes Callamard, called on the Pakistani authorities to lift the communications blackout following reports that lethal force had been used against protesters during the legislative assembly election period.
She also urged Islamabad to grant access to independent observers and the media, arguing that restrictions on internet and mobile services would hamper efforts to independently verify events on the ground.
Callamard said a prompt, independent and transparent investigation into the actions of the security forces was essential to establish the facts surrounding the reported violence.
With IANS inputs