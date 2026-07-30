UK lawmakers back independent probe into alleged rights abuses in PoK

Several British parliamentarians have called for an independent investigation into allegations of excessive force by Pakistani security personnel in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), following reports that more than 40 civilians were killed and dozens of others injured during recent unrest.

The lawmakers expressed concern over reports that security forces opened fire on protesters and urged the Pakistani authorities to de-escalate the situation, restore communications and ensure the protection of civilians.

Labour MP Liam Byrne described reports of live ammunition being used against peaceful demonstrators as "deeply alarming" and criticised the communications blackout imposed in the region.

Byrne said the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir had sought urgent discussions with Pakistan's High Commission in London and the UK's Foreign Office to press Islamabad to end the violence.

He also called for immediate de-escalation, respect for the human rights of Kashmiris and renewed efforts to honour long-standing commitments under United Nations resolutions.