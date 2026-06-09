India urges global action against Pakistan after deadly crackdown in PoK

India on Tuesday strongly criticised Pakistan over reports of a deadly crackdown on protesters in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), urging the international community to hold Islamabad accountable for alleged human rights abuses.

The reaction came after reports suggested that more than 20 people were killed during police action against protesters in several parts of PoK.

Addressing a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal accused Pakistan of attempting to divert attention from its domestic challenges and alleged rights violations.

"There are reports of severe police brutality in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in which several protesters have been killed and many injured. We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses," Jaiswal said.

He also alleged that Pakistan was resorting to misinformation campaigns to deflect scrutiny.

"We continue to see a pattern of fake news and videos emanating from Pakistan. It is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and divert attention away from its human rights abuses," he said.

Rights body voices concern

India's remarks came a day after Pakistan's Human Rights Commission expressed alarm over the violence in PoK and raised concerns over the authorities' handling of the protests.