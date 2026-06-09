India urges global action against Pakistan after deadly crackdown in PoK
New Delhi cites reports of police brutality in PoK, says Islamabad must be held accountable for human rights abuses
India on Tuesday strongly criticised Pakistan over reports of a deadly crackdown on protesters in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), urging the international community to hold Islamabad accountable for alleged human rights abuses.
The reaction came after reports suggested that more than 20 people were killed during police action against protesters in several parts of PoK.
Addressing a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal accused Pakistan of attempting to divert attention from its domestic challenges and alleged rights violations.
"There are reports of severe police brutality in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in which several protesters have been killed and many injured. We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses," Jaiswal said.
He also alleged that Pakistan was resorting to misinformation campaigns to deflect scrutiny.
"We continue to see a pattern of fake news and videos emanating from Pakistan. It is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and divert attention away from its human rights abuses," he said.
Rights body voices concern
India's remarks came a day after Pakistan's Human Rights Commission expressed alarm over the violence in PoK and raised concerns over the authorities' handling of the protests.
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said it was "deeply alarmed" by the ongoing unrest and criticised the decision to ban the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) under anti-terrorism laws.
The JAAC has been campaigning for the abolition of 12 reserved "refugee seats" in the PoK Legislative Assembly.
According to the group, the seats, designated for refugees from Jammu and Kashmir who migrated to Pakistan after 1947, have often been used by mainstream Pakistani political parties to influence government formation in Muzaffarabad.
India reiterates position
India has consistently maintained that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir remains an integral part of India and has objected to political processes conducted by Islamabad in the region.
New Delhi has previously lodged protests over elections and administrative measures undertaken in PoK, asserting that the territory is under Pakistan's "illegal and forcible occupation".
The latest violence has once again drawn attention to political discontent and governance issues in the region amid growing demands for greater representation and accountability.
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