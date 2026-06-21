Kids, journalist among dead as Israeli strikes pound Gaza despite ceasefire

Fresh Israeli air strikes across Gaza killed at least six people on Saturday, including two young sisters and an Al Jazeera cameraman, underscoring the fragility of a ceasefire that has done little to halt the bloodshed in the besieged enclave.

The deadliest attack of the day came shortly after 2 am, when an Israeli strike hit an apartment in Gaza City without warning. The blast killed sisters Zina, 4, and Lana, 14, and left several others wounded.

When rescue workers arrived, they found blood-stained rubble and shattered concrete scattered across the site. The girls' bodies were later taken to Shifa Hospital, where grieving relatives gathered around the white body bags.

"I was sitting at home. The rocket fell on us without a warning," said their cousin, Mohammad Safadi, who suffered a head injury in the attack.

"This ceasefire the occupation and the negotiation team speak of ... is this really a ceasefire? We are civilians. I never held a weapon," he said.

The Israeli military said it was reviewing the incident.

Hours later, another wave of strikes struck different parts of the Gaza Strip.