‘If not now, then when?’: Gaza health system near collapse, Palestine asks India to step up aid

A day after the United States and Iran signed an interim agreement aimed at ending their 110-day conflict, the Embassy of Palestine in India on Thursday urged New Delhi and the international community to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian and medical assistance to Palestinians, warning of a worsening healthcare crisis in Gaza and the Occupied West Bank.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Palestinian ambassador Abdullah M. Abu Shawesh said the healthcare system in the Occupied Palestinian Territory had suffered a "catastrophic collapse" due to the ongoing Israeli military offensive in Gaza.

He appealed to India to play a more active role in humanitarian relief efforts and initiatives aimed at restoring peace in the region.

Invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Aarogya Maitri" initiative, Shawesh called for urgent medical intervention. "It is the exact moment to save thousands of innocent lives. If not India and the Indian people, then who? If not now, then when?" he said.