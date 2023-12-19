China: 6.2 magnitude earthquake leaves over 100 dead

At least 111 people were killed and more than 230 were left injured after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit northwestern China on Monday, 18 December.

The quake claimed 100 lives in the province of Gansu and another 11 in the neighboring province of Qinghai, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

No official reports have mentioned the number of missing people.

The quake struck Gansu's Jishishan county at 11:59 p.m. local time (1559 GMT) on Monday, 18 December.

The epicenter of the quake was 102 kilometers (63 miles) west-southwest of Gansu's provincial capital city, Lanzhou, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

It hit at a depth of 35 kilometers.

Early on Tuesday, 19 December another earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck China's northwestern Xinjiang region, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.