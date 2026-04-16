China asks Iran to ensure safe passage through Hormuz amid war, US blockade

China has asked Iran to ensure freedom and safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, marking a rare public call by Beijing amid Tehran’s tightening grip on the strategic waterway during its conflict with the US.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed the message during a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday, urging guarantees for uninterrupted international shipping.

“The current situation has reached a critical stage of transition between conflict and peace, and a window for peace is opening,” Wang said, according to a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry.

Call for navigation safety

While backing Iran’s sovereign rights, Wang stressed the need to maintain global maritime stability.

“At the same time, the freedom and safety of international navigation through the strait should also be ensured, and efforts to restore normal transit through the strait are a shared call of the international community,” he said.

The remarks come as Iran has tightened control over the Strait amid its ongoing war with the US, raising concerns over disruptions to global energy supplies.

Strategic choke point

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow 55-km-wide passage between Iran and Oman, handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil trade, making it one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints.