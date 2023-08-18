China, Belarus seek closer military ties

"I have deep respect for my friend," Lukashenko said, referring to Xi. "We have known each other for a long time. Please convey my warmest and best wishes to him and his family for all that China has done for Belarus recently."

China, Belarus come together amid Western backlash

Shangfu's visit to Belarus comes as both Beijing and Minsk face fraught diplomatic ties with the West.

China has been criticized by the US, Germany, and the EU over its military drills near Taiwan, its treatment of the Muslim Uyghur minority, and allegations of spying.

Belarus, meanwhile, has been targeted with Western sanctions for its role assisting Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Russia, with the approval of Lukashenko, has used Belarus to launch attacks on Ukraine, with Russian soldiers also positioned on Belarusian territory.

China has asserted that it plays a neutral role in Russia's assault on its neighbor. Prior to his trip to Belarus, Shangfu met his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu in Moscow amid deepening security ties.