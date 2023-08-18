Why is China promoting patriotic education?

China has recently submitted a draft of the new Patriotic Education Bill to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the country's rubber-stamp legislature.

The legislation aims to instill patriotism and loyalty to the Communist Party among Chinese youths in all aspects of life.

It wants to enforce patriotic education in schools, religious communities, businesses, and even families.

The draft spells out that parents "shall include love of the motherland in family education."

It also lists punishments for offenses such as insulting the national flag to questioning approved histories and deeds of Communist Party heroes, among other activities.

The legislation was given its first hearing in June.