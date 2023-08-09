China slips into deflation as post-COVID recovery stalls

China has officially slipped into deflation for the first time in two years as the country struggles with post-pandemic recovery, data reflected on Wednesday.

The consumer price index (CPI), the main gauge of inflation, dropped 0.3% year-on-year in July, after flatlining in June, said the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The product price index (PPI) plunged for the tenth consecutive month down 4.4% from a year earlier after a 5.4% drop in June.

The deflation was reported a day after trade figuresshowed how Chinese exports and imports plunged in July.