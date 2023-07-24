AI: How far is China behind the West?

Chinese tech giants are speeding to catch up with their US peers in the creation of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots. The world's second-largest economy is on course to spend $15 billion (€13.5 billion) on AI projects this year alone, a rise of nearly 50% in just two years.

Even before the arrival of large language models like the Microsoft-backed Chat GPT, some tech experts refused to bet that the West would dominate the AI race, despite the most advanced AI labs being located in the US and UK.

Kai-Fu Lee, the Taiwanese computer scientist, venture capitalist and tech executive predicted in 2018 that China would quickly surpass the US as an AI superpower, insisting the technology had already passed the innovation stage.