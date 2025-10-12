China condemns US tariffs, accuses Washington of ‘double standards’

China on Sunday, 12 October, strongly criticised the United States’ decision to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods, calling the move a display of “double standards” and vowing to continue implementing its export control measures in a “prudential and moderate manner.”

The response came after US President Donald Trump, on 10 October, announced additional tariffs set to take effect from 1 November. The US cited China’s “extraordinarily aggressive” new export restrictions on rare-earth minerals as the reason and also threatened to cancel a planned meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month.

In a statement, China’s Ministry of Commerce said, “On 9 October, China released export control measures on rare earths and related items, which are normal actions taken by the Chinese government in accordance with laws and regulations to refine its own export control system.”