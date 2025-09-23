Super typhoon Ragasa turns to China, Guangdong evacuates over 3.7 lakh people
China’s Guangdong province also shuts down cities like Shenzhen in preparation for Ragasa’s impact on 26 Sept
Guangdong province, China’s economic and manufacturing powerhouse, is bracing for one of the most powerful tropical storms to affect the region in recent years.
Super Typhoon Ragasa, which is forecast to make landfall along the central or western coastal areas of the province, has forced authorities to evacuate more than 371,000 people and shut down key cities, including the technology hub of Shenzhen.
On Tuesday, the province raised its emergency response to the highest level, preparing for the worst as the storm intensifies. Authorities have ordered the closure of all schools, markets, factories, and public transport systems in several cities.
With the typhoon expected to cause widespread disruption, residents have been urged to remain indoors and stockpile food and essential supplies, such as water, to brace for the storm’s impact.
Shenzhen, which is home to major global tech giants like Tencent and Huawei, along with the surrounding areas, is on high alert.
The local government has mobilised an extensive emergency response to deal with the crisis. In addition to the evacuation of over 371,000 people, more than 23 ships have been put on standby, and over 38,000 firefighters, helicopters, and drones are ready to assist in rescue and relief efforts.
The central government has sent crucial disaster aid, including more than 60,000 tents, beds, lights, and family kits, to support the affected communities, according to China’s state-run Xinhua news agency.
Shenzhen’s Bao’an International Airport has been one of the worst-hit transportation hubs. As of Tuesday afternoon, the airport had already cancelled 210 outgoing flights and 319 incoming flights, significantly affecting air travel in and out of the region.
Additionally, major public transport systems, including buses, taxis, and subways, will be suspended by Tuesday evening. Highway closures have also been announced, further disrupting the movement of people and goods across Guangdong.
In addition to flight disruptions, the typhoon’s effects have been felt in other sectors as well. Several businesses in Shenzhen, including shops and office buildings, have already taken steps to protect their properties.
Many have taped their windows to prevent breakage from strong winds, while outdoor objects like trash bins and signage have been secured to prevent them from being blown away by the storm.
Authorities have also undertaken a large-scale operation to trim more than 18,000 trees in Shenzhen to reduce the risk of falling branches and other debris during the storm.
One of the main concerns is the safety of tall buildings, particularly the Ping An Finance Centre in Shenzhen. At nearly 1,969 feet, this towering skyscraper is one of the tallest buildings in the world and has been designed to withstand extreme weather conditions.
According to workers at the site, the building 'stands ready' to endure the typhoon, and precautionary measures have been taken to ensure its stability.
The Ping An Finance Centre, which withstood the impact of Super Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018, has been built to withstand wind speeds of up to 288 kilometres per hour. However, experts are closely monitoring the structure’s performance during Ragasa to assess its resilience in such extreme conditions.
The city of Shenzhen and other major urban centres in Guangdong are accustomed to typhoons, but Ragasa is expected to be one of the strongest to hit the region in recent years.
The province has been under heavy rainfall since Monday, with some areas already recording up to 200 mm of rain.
The storm’s heavy winds and torrential downpours have swollen rivers, adding to the concerns of flash floods and landslides in the region.
Experts believe that the widespread impact of the typhoon could severely disrupt daily life and the economy in Guangdong, which is known as the 'world's factory' due to its critical role in global manufacturing.
The region produces a wide array of goods, including electronics, textiles, and machinery, and any prolonged disruption could have ripple effects across international supply chains.
Authorities have stated that while the situation is serious, they are committed to ensuring the safety of the population and minimising damage. Rescue operations, including the use of helicopters, drones, and boats, are ongoing in flood-prone areas.
As the storm continues its path towards Guangdong, officials are keeping close watch on the evolving situation and are prepared to make further emergency decisions as needed.
With agency inputs
