Super typhoon Ragasa turns to China, Guangdong evacuates over 3.7 lakh people

Guangdong province, China’s economic and manufacturing powerhouse, is bracing for one of the most powerful tropical storms to affect the region in recent years.

Super Typhoon Ragasa, which is forecast to make landfall along the central or western coastal areas of the province, has forced authorities to evacuate more than 371,000 people and shut down key cities, including the technology hub of Shenzhen.

On Tuesday, the province raised its emergency response to the highest level, preparing for the worst as the storm intensifies. Authorities have ordered the closure of all schools, markets, factories, and public transport systems in several cities.

With the typhoon expected to cause widespread disruption, residents have been urged to remain indoors and stockpile food and essential supplies, such as water, to brace for the storm’s impact.

Shenzhen, which is home to major global tech giants like Tencent and Huawei, along with the surrounding areas, is on high alert.

The local government has mobilised an extensive emergency response to deal with the crisis. In addition to the evacuation of over 371,000 people, more than 23 ships have been put on standby, and over 38,000 firefighters, helicopters, and drones are ready to assist in rescue and relief efforts.