World Environment Day: Changing the paradigm of climate science

Global climate change is running ahead of the solutions to mitigate it.

Climate scientists are fixated on reducing carbon emissions to prevent further densification of the atmosphere’s carbon layer, which is causing global warming.

Since they first met in Berlin in 1995, national governments have met 28 times, most recently at COP28 in Dubai in 2023. Every time they meet, climate scientists raise further alarms. And the solutions are not keeping pace.

Why? Because modern climate science is an incomplete science.

Climate scientists are overly focused on the physical and chemical system in which they want to improve the circulation of energy and materials. Whereas changes must be made simultaneously in the economic and political system, to increase the circulation of wealth and power, which is presently concentrated in the richest countries and the richest people.

The physics and chemistry of climate change is driven by Einstein’s formula, e = mc2. Energy and materials in different forms can be converted into each other.

Overall, the material and energy content of any closed system is in balance. In the last century, economic productivity and growth and the improvement of living standards have become increasingly dependent on the use of carbon and hydrocarbon sources of energy, which take aeons to renew. Therefore, other sources of energy must be found, as must ways of reducing hydrocarbon use.

Changes in lifestyles and production systems are essential to reduce carbon emissions.

Also necessary is the substitution of non-renewable with renewable energy, especially solar, which brings new energy into the earth’s system every day.