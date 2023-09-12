China: How is Beijing whitewashing its Xinjiang policy?

Analysts warn little progress has been made in investigating the "serious human rights violations" against the Uyghur minority assessed a year ago, as China's leadership tries to reframe the narrative on its policies in the Xinjiang region, an autonomous region in northwestern China.

In 2022, a report from the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) concluded that the Chinese government's discriminatory detention of Uyghurs in Xinjiang may constitute "crimes against humanity."

Beijing promptly dismissed the accusation, labelling it "disinformation and lies fabricated by anti-China forces." A move to create a formal agenda in the UN to discuss the issue fell through as China and its allies voted against it.

A rare visit to Xinjiang by Chinese President Xi Jinping last month has once again raised concerns among activist groups and human rights organizations, which believe that the government is preparing to "reaffirm the policy direction" with a more positive narrative about Xinjiang.