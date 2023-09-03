Human rights groups slam UN for inaction on China's repression of Uyghurs

The report made 13 recommendations to the Chinese government, including promptly releasing those detained arbitrarily in camps, prisons or other facilities, the RFA reported.

But the current UN human rights czar, Volker Turk, "hasn't really been pursuing these recommendations as he has repeatedly promised", said Maya Wang, associate director in the Asia division at Human Rights Watch, or HRW.

Turk has said he would personally engage with Chinese authorities and has acknowledged the need for concrete follow-up on the report's conclusions, but he has not yet briefed the U.N. Human Rights Council on the report or on his office's monitoring of the situation in Xinjiang, HRW said in a statement Thursday, RFA reported.