China intensifies rescue efforts as 558 remain missing after Tibet mudslide

China has intensified a massive search-and-rescue operation after a mudslide and flash flood struck the Gyirong border area in Tibet, leaving at least three people dead and hundreds missing.

According to the latest official update from authorities in Shigatse, 558 people remain missing on the Chinese side, while two survivors have been rescued. The figure is higher than the initial estimate of 265 missing as authorities expanded their assessment of the disaster.

The mudslide occurred at around 10:30 am on Wednesday after a landslide on the Nepalese side swept towards Gyirong Port in Gyirong County, causing extensive destruction and cutting vital transport and communication links.

The disaster is part of a much wider catastrophe along the Nepal-China border. Reuters reported on Thursday that at least 162 people had died in Nepal, with hundreds more missing, while rescue teams continued searching for survivors on both sides of the border.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered authorities to make every effort to locate missing people, evacuate residents in danger and prevent further loss of life. Officials have also warned of the risk of secondary disasters as rescue operations continue in unstable terrain.

China has rapidly expanded its emergency response. More than 1,500 personnel, including firefighters, military personnel and engineering teams, have been mobilised, according to reports. A barrier lake has also reportedly formed near the port, adding another danger for rescuers working in the disaster zone.