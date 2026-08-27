Nepal floods: 162 dead, 844 missing as glacial collapse triggers deadly deluge
Floodwaters wash away 19 motorable bridges and destroy 42-km Betrawati-Rasuwagadhi road, cutting off the affected region
At least 162 people have died and as many as 844 remain missing after a catastrophic flash flood swept across the Nepal-Tibet border, tearing through settlements, destroying bridges and roads, and severely damaging hydropower infrastructure.
Nepal Police has reported 157 deaths on the Nepal side, while Chinese authorities have reported three deaths in Tibet. The latest figures indicate that hundreds of people remain unaccounted for as rescue teams continue to search devastated areas along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems.
The disaster struck early Wednesday after an enormous surge of water, mud, rocks and debris swept down from the Tibet side and entered Nepal through Rasuwa district. The torrent devastated the border settlements of Timure and Syapru Besi before racing downstream through Dhading, Nuwakot, Chitwan, Gorkha, Tanahun and Nawalparasi East.
The flood travelled through a corridor extending roughly 70 km to nearly 200 km from Kathmandu, leaving widespread destruction in its wake.
Nepal foreign minister Shisir Khanal told Parliament that an earthquake was recorded in the Tibet region at 8:37 am local time on Wednesday and that reports of flash flooding followed within minutes. The sequence initially raised fears that the tremor had triggered a glacial outburst.
However, subsequent assessments pointed to a massive collapse of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border as the immediate trigger. Reuters reported that the collapse of the lower part of a glacier may have produced an avalanche of ice and rock that surged into the Lhende Khola, generating the destructive flood.
Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said a rockslide and swelling of the Lhende River caused the flood to enter the Trishuli system through the Bhote Koshi at Timure.
The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said the disaster was not caused by rainfall in Rasuwa, reinforcing concerns that a sudden high-altitude event was responsible for the unprecedented surge.
The force of the floodwaters washed away 19 motorable bridges, while the 42-km road linking Betrawati in Nuwakot with the Rasuwagadhi border crossing was also destroyed, severely hampering access to the affected region.
Videos from Rasuwa, Dhading and other districts showed buildings, vehicles and bridges being swallowed by the torrent. One four-storey building was swept away, while another video showed a bridge collapsing within seconds after being struck by the rapidly rising waters.
The disaster has also dealt a major blow to Nepal's hydropower sector. The Independent Power Producers' Association Nepal said eight operating hydropower projects with a combined capacity of 354 MW were damaged, along with five projects under construction in Rasuwa and Nuwakot.
Among the affected facilities were the 111-MW Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project, 78-MW Sanjen Khola Hydropower Project and 60-MW Upper Trishuli 3A.
The disaster has triggered a major international search operation, with hundreds of tourists among those missing.
At least 133 Indian nationals and 37 NRIs were initially reported missing, with at least 50 Indians believed to have been travelling for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra. The latest Nepal Tourism Board figures cited by Indian media put the number of missing tourists and Nepalese nationals in Rasuwa at 403, including 341 foreign nationals.
The Isha Foundation said 77 of its members who were at an immigration centre in the affected area were unaccounted for. The Nepal government later said the entire staff of the immigration centre was also out of contact.
Authorities in Tamil Nadu said 37 tourists from Thanjavur remained missing, while several other Indian states issued helplines amid fears that their residents could be stranded in Nepal.
A 32-member group from Kolkata, including 30 pilgrims and two tour managers, went untraceable after reaching Rasuwagadhi to cross into Tibet. They were at the immigration office when the flash flood struck around 8.30 am on Wednesday.
The West Bengal government has opened helplines at the state police headquarters: 033-24793311 and 9147890181.
Several Uttar Pradesh residents are believed to be stranded in Nepal. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who travelled to Nepal by road, was stranded in Pokhara and said he planned to return via Kathmandu by air.
The state has asked families seeking assistance to contact its 1070 helpline.
Meanwhile, seven tourists from Maharashtra were reported stranded, with four confirmed safe. Authorities are trying to establish contact with the remaining three.
A 24-hour control room has been opened at Mantralaya at 1070 or +91-9321587143.
A 36-member group from Kerala touring Nepal has been confirmed safe and away from the flood-hit areas. The state has activated NORKA-Roots assistance through 18004253939 (toll-free) and +91-8802012345 for calls from abroad. Families unable to contact relatives in Nepal can also reach the chief minister's office at 9447111844 or 9747132147.
With communication networks disrupted across parts of Nepal, authorities are continuing efforts to establish contact with missing tourists and bring stranded Indians to safety.
The missing foreign nationals include tourists from countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Malaysia, South Africa and the Netherlands.
Around 100 people were rescued from different affected locations in the initial phase of the operation, with 30 taken to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu for treatment.
The Nepal Army deployed 12 helicopters for search-and-rescue operations and rescued people from Syaphrubesi, Mailung and Dhunche in Rasuwa. It has also established an emergency treatment centre at the Military Training Centre No. 1 in Trishuli and deployed an MI-17 helicopter equipped with an Emergency Medical Rescue Team.
Nepal Police and other security agencies have deployed additional personnel across the affected districts. Nepal Police said 28 of its personnel stationed in Rasuwa remained out of contact and that search and rescue operations were continuing. NNepal Police
Authorities have warned residents to stay away from rivers and other vulnerable areas as the threat of further flooding remains.
Nepal's Flood Forecasting Division said an upstream lake formed by a river blockage had not yet completely drained, meaning the risk persisted along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and assured him of India's full humanitarian support.
India has already dispatched an initial tranche of relief supplies, including essential medicines, to Nepal.
The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has opened emergency helplines for Indian nationals affected by the disaster, while state governments including Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala have activated assistance mechanisms for their residents.
Bihar has also stepped up vigilance along its river systems because of the possibility of rising water levels downstream from Nepal.
On the Tibetan side, Chinese authorities reported three deaths and 265 missing following the disaster around the Gyirong border area.
Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered an all-out search-and-rescue operation, with authorities deploying personnel to areas where communications had been disrupted. A large contingent of Chinese security personnel has been sent to assist with emergency response operations.
The scale of destruction on both sides of the border has complicated rescue efforts, with damaged roads, bridges, communications and power infrastructure restricting access to some of the worst-hit areas.
Nepal Prime Minister Shah described the disaster as an unexpected catastrophe and directed authorities to intensify rescue, relief and medical operations.
President Ramchandra Paudel expressed condolences to the families of those killed and sympathy for those affected.
The latest disaster has also revived concerns about the vulnerability of communities and infrastructure along the Bhote Koshi corridor. The region was hit by two major floods last year, with at least 10 people killed in Rasuwa.
With hundreds still missing and the possibility of further flooding downstream, authorities remain on high alert as rescue teams race against time to reach isolated communities and account for those still untraceable.
With agency inputs