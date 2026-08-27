Nepal floods: 162 dead, 844 missing as glacial collapse triggers deadly deluge

The Isha Foundation said 77 of its members who were at an immigration centre in the affected area were unaccounted for. The Nepal government later said the entire staff of the immigration centre was also out of contact.

Authorities in Tamil Nadu said 37 tourists from Thanjavur remained missing, while several other Indian states issued helplines amid fears that their residents could be stranded in Nepal.

A 32-member group from Kolkata, including 30 pilgrims and two tour managers, went untraceable after reaching Rasuwagadhi to cross into Tibet. They were at the immigration office when the flash flood struck around 8.30 am on Wednesday.

The West Bengal government has opened helplines at the state police headquarters: 033-24793311 and 9147890181.

Several Uttar Pradesh residents are believed to be stranded in Nepal. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who travelled to Nepal by road, was stranded in Pokhara and said he planned to return via Kathmandu by air.

The state has asked families seeking assistance to contact its 1070 helpline.

Meanwhile, seven tourists from Maharashtra were reported stranded, with four confirmed safe. Authorities are trying to establish contact with the remaining three.

A 24-hour control room has been opened at Mantralaya at 1070 or +91-9321587143.

A 36-member group from Kerala touring Nepal has been confirmed safe and away from the flood-hit areas. The state has activated NORKA-Roots assistance through 18004253939 (toll-free) and +91-8802012345 for calls from abroad. Families unable to contact relatives in Nepal can also reach the chief minister's office at 9447111844 or 9747132147.

With communication networks disrupted across parts of Nepal, authorities are continuing efforts to establish contact with missing tourists and bring stranded Indians to safety.

The missing foreign nationals include tourists from countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Malaysia, South Africa and the Netherlands.

Around 100 people were rescued from different affected locations in the initial phase of the operation, with 30 taken to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu for treatment.

The Nepal Army deployed 12 helicopters for search-and-rescue operations and rescued people from Syaphrubesi, Mailung and Dhunche in Rasuwa. It has also established an emergency treatment centre at the Military Training Centre No. 1 in Trishuli and deployed an MI-17 helicopter equipped with an Emergency Medical Rescue Team.

Nepal Police and other security agencies have deployed additional personnel across the affected districts. Nepal Police said 28 of its personnel stationed in Rasuwa remained out of contact and that search and rescue operations were continuing. NNepal Police

Authorities have warned residents to stay away from rivers and other vulnerable areas as the threat of further flooding remains.