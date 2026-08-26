Nepal floods: Delhi's Nepali workers frantically call home for word on loved ones

As devastating flash floods swept through parts of Nepal, Nepali residents and workers in Delhi spent Wednesday, 26 August anxiously trying to reach family and friends back home, with frantic calls and messages offering little clarity as reports of deaths and disappearances emerged from the affected areas.

The floods, triggered by torrential rains and a surge in the Bhote Koshi River near the Tibet border, swept through parts of central Nepal, damaging bridges, villages and hydropower projects and leaving hundreds missing.

For many Nepali workers in Delhi, the disaster brought immediate concern for families and relatives back home. "It is a very saddening and distressing incident," said Prashant Singh, chief executive officer of Yeti — The Himalayan Kitchen.

He said the immediate concern was for colleagues from Nepal working at the restaurant chain in Delhi. While many do not come from the affected areas, they have parents, siblings, friends and relatives back home, including in and around the affected regions.

"As soon as we learnt about the situation, our staff immediately started reaching out to their parents, friends and relatives to check on their well-being and make sure they were safe," Singh said. "There was a genuine sense of worry among everyone because, for many of the staff, this is not just a place they work; their families and loved ones are back in Nepal."