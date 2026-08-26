Nepal floods: Delhi's Nepali workers frantically call home for word on loved ones
Desperate calls and messages offer little clarity as workers in Delhi struggle to contact families amid deadly floods
As devastating flash floods swept through parts of Nepal, Nepali residents and workers in Delhi spent Wednesday, 26 August anxiously trying to reach family and friends back home, with frantic calls and messages offering little clarity as reports of deaths and disappearances emerged from the affected areas.
The floods, triggered by torrential rains and a surge in the Bhote Koshi River near the Tibet border, swept through parts of central Nepal, damaging bridges, villages and hydropower projects and leaving hundreds missing.
For many Nepali workers in Delhi, the disaster brought immediate concern for families and relatives back home. "It is a very saddening and distressing incident," said Prashant Singh, chief executive officer of Yeti — The Himalayan Kitchen.
He said the immediate concern was for colleagues from Nepal working at the restaurant chain in Delhi. While many do not come from the affected areas, they have parents, siblings, friends and relatives back home, including in and around the affected regions.
"As soon as we learnt about the situation, our staff immediately started reaching out to their parents, friends and relatives to check on their well-being and make sure they were safe," Singh said. "There was a genuine sense of worry among everyone because, for many of the staff, this is not just a place they work; their families and loved ones are back in Nepal."
"We wanted to make sure that our people knew we were standing with them and doing everything possible to check on their families at this difficult time. It is heartbreaking to see what has happened, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy, particularly those who are still trying to get in touch with their loved ones," Singh said.
Manish, who moved to Delhi from Nepal two years ago for work and now works at a bar in a Tibetan restaurant in Hauz Khas, said his family in Pokhara had been trying to contact people they know in the affected areas. "People back home have been calling each other since morning because nobody really knows what is happening there," Manish said.
His family is in Pokhara, but they have relatives and friends in the Nuwakot region, he said. Some calls were not going through and there was little information initially. "I was also trying to call from Delhi, but you don't know who to call or what number will work. I saw videos coming on social media and I am worried after seeing the extent of damage there. I have been away for two years, but most of my family is still there. Everyone was just trying to find out who was safe," he added.
A waiter from northern Nepal, who did not wish to be named, said he had also been struggling to contact his family and friends. "I have been trying to get in touch with my family and friends back home, and I am very worried about them," he said. "A close friend of mine is here in Delhi, but our families and many of the people we know are back in Nepal. We have been constantly checking our phones and trying to find out what is happening."
"It is very difficult to concentrate on work when you are sitting here and worrying about whether your loved ones are safe. I just hope they are all okay and that we hear from them soon," he added.
At least 95 people have died and nearly 500, including 133 Indians, are missing after the torrential flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal, devastating towns and villages, washing away bridges and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects on Wednesday.
The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River around 9.00 am local time, affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet, officials said. Rasuwa, near the Tibet border, is about 125 km northeast of Nepal's capital Kathmandu.
The floodwaters subsequently spread to Nuwakot and Chitwan districts, damaging at least four permanent bridges and several temporary ones. Another 80 security personnel, including 44 Nepal Army personnel, have gone missing across various locations, foreign minister Shisir Khanal informed the House of Representatives.
With PTI inputs