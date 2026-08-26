Nepal flash floods death toll hits 95, over 400 still missing

At least 95 people have been confirmed dead and more than 400 remain missing after a massive flash flood swept through Nepal's northern Rasuwa district near the Tibet border on Wednesday, destroying homes, vehicles, bridges and infrastructure projects and triggering flood alerts downstream in India.

At least 133 Indians are among those reported missing, according to preliminary figures. Many of the missing Indian nationals were reportedly travelling to Tibet for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage.

The flood surged into the Bhote Koshi River from the Tibetan side at around 9 am, severely affecting the border settlements of Timure and Syapru Besi.

A mudslide also struck Tibet near the Gyirong border crossing, causing casualties and leaving people missing, according to China's state-run Xinhua news agency.

Massive surge sweeps away homes, bridges

Security footage from the Chinese side showed people fleeing moments before a torrent of rocks, mud and water swept through the area, destroying buildings and vehicles.

The exact cause of the disaster remains unclear. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck around seven minutes before the timestamp visible on the security footage, raising the possibility that seismic activity may have contributed to the disaster.

Experts have also suggested that an avalanche or ice-rock collapse could have triggered the sudden surge.

In Rasuwa, Timure Bazaar and the nearby customs area were extensively damaged, with vehicles and goods swept away.

A newly constructed Friendship Bridge at Rasuwagadhi, rebuilt after last year's deadly flooding, was also washed away.

Three Nepal Police facilities were damaged, while nine Armed Police Force personnel deployed in Timure were reported missing.

The flooding also damaged roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure. Nepal's Energy Ministry said around 430 MW of electricity generation capacity was affected, representing more than 12 per cent of the country's total installed hydropower capacity.

Rescue operations hampered

Nepal has deployed the police, Nepal Army and Armed Police Force for search and rescue operations.

Two Army helicopters were sent towards the affected areas, but high water levels prevented them from landing in Syapru Besi and Timure.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah chaired an emergency meeting to review the disaster and rescue efforts and directed authorities to move people from vulnerable low-lying areas to safer locations.

Home Minister Sudan Gurung also urged residents living along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers to evacuate to safer areas.

The floodwaters have moved downstream into the Trishuli river basin, prompting warnings for Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha and Chitwan.

Traffic from Kathmandu towards Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Chitwan and Dhading has also been suspended in view of the flood threat.