Nepal flash flood: India steps in with relief, border areas on high alert

At least four people have died and nearly 400 are missing after devastating flash floods swept through northern Nepal on Wednesday, with 105 Indians and 37 NRIs among those unaccounted for, prompting India to step up relief and rescue efforts.

According to the Nepal Tourism Board, 384 travellers — 291 foreigners and 93 Nepalese nationals — have gone missing in the floods in Rasuwa district. The missing include 105 Indian tourists and 37 NRIs, with the remaining travellers from countries including the US, Malaysia, the UK, South Africa, Australia and the Netherlands. Most of the missing Indians were travelling for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra in Tibet.

India is sending emergency assistance, including medicines and rations, to Nepal on Indian Air Force aircraft under the government's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) initiative. The government is also planning to deploy National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel for rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.