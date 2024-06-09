China-Pak joint statement opposes 'unilateral actions' to resolve outstanding issues, including Kashmir

China and Pakistan on 8 June opposed any "unilateral action" for the resolution of all outstanding issues in South Asia as the visiting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif briefed the Chinese leadership on the situation in Kashmir and discussed close ties enjoyed by their militaries.

Sharif concluded his four-day visit, the first after his second stint started in March, focussing on shoring up Chinese investments and assistance as his country faces an acute economic crisis.

A joint statement at the end of his trip said, “Both sides underscore the importance of maintaining peace and stability in South Asia, the need for resolution of all outstanding disputes, and their opposition to any unilateral action.”

“The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The Chinese side reiterated that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is left over from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved under the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements,” it said.

India has previously rejected such joint statements by China and Pakistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that "all parties concerned are well aware of our clear position on these matters."

"The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh are and always will be integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has a locus standi to comment on the same," the MEA had said previously.