PM sleeping while China entered Indian territory: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, 4 April, launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "sardar of liars" and accusing him of "sleeping" after taking opium while China "entered" Indian territory.

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, he said Modi does not think for the country but is busy only abusing the Gandhi family whose members sacrificed their lives for the nation.

"Modi says 'I have a 56-inch chest, I will not be scared'. If you are not afraid then why have you left a large part of our land for China. They are coming inside and you are sleeping. Have you taken sleeping pills? Have they taken opium from the fields of Rajasthan... and fed you?" he said in Hindi. "Modi kehate hain 56 inch ki chhati hai, main nahi darunga. Agar nahi darte to fir China ko hamare bahut saa bhag kyo chhode? Wo andar ghus kar aa rahe, aap kya neend kar rahe ho? Kya neend ki goli khaaye ho? Kya Rajasthan ke kheton me se afeem le jaake'... ya wo khilaye hai kya?"