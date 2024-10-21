China parries question on Modi-Xi meeting on margins of BRICS summit

China's foreign ministry on Monday parried questions on a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia this week.

"We will keep you posted if anything comes up," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said while replying to a question at a media briefing in Beijing.

Both Modi and Xi are attending the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, which begins Tuesday and ends on Thursday.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Kazan, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said in New Delhi on Monday that Indian and Chinese negotiators have reached an agreement on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. However, there was no reaction in Beijing to the agreement announced by Misri.

Ties between India and China nosedived following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, which marked the most serious military conflict between the two nations in decades.