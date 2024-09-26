Japan patrols Taiwan Strait for first time amid rising tensions with China

Japan has for the first time ever sent a Maritime Self-Defense Force vessel through the Taiwan Strait, local media reported on Thursday, 26 September in an apparent challenge to China's growing military assertiveness in the region.

The destroyer Sazanami, along with Australian and New Zealand vessels, conducted the transit on Wednesday, 25 September in the narrow waterway between China and Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China claims as its own territory, according to sources as quoted by Japanese media outlet Kyodo News.

The ships were believed to be heading to the South China Sea for exercises.

The transit, which came only a few days before Fumio Kishida steps down as Prime Minister, comes as China has ramped up military pressure in the waters and airspace around Japan.

China has been increasing its military activities around Japan, with a spy plane violating Japanese airspace near islands in Nagasaki Prefecture in late August.

Earlier this month, a Chinese aircraft carrier entered the contiguous zone just outside Japan's territorial waters for the first time when it sailed between remote islands in southern Japan from the East China Sea.