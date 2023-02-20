China providing ‘lethal support’ to Russia will have 'serious consequences' on bilateral ties: Blinken

The February 5-6 trip would have been the first by a US secretary of state to China in five years and was seen by both countries as an opportunity to stabilise their strained ties.

During Saturday's meeting, Blinken also raised the Russia-Ukraine war with Wang.

“There were concerns that China was considering providing lethal support to Russia in its war against Ukraine. I was able to share with him, as President Biden had shared with President Xi, the serious consequences that would have for our relationship,” Blinken said.

He also underscored the importance of maintaining diplomatic dialogue and open lines of communication at all times.

“Finally, it was important for me to underscore that we believe having lines of communication, engaging in direct diplomacy, is very important. We have a responsibility to manage our relationship in a responsible manner,” he added.

The two diplomats could meet again in New Delhi next month on the sidelines of the G-20 Foreign Ministers meeting.

The meeting between the two senior officials came hours after Wang renewed Beijing's criticism of the US for shooting down what Washington says was a Chinese spy balloon, arguing at the conference in Germany that the move doesn't point to US strength.

“The actions don't show that the US is big and strong, but describe the exact opposite,” Wang explained.

“This is actually a political farce created by the US. We have categorically told them that this is a civilian unmanned airship. Due to the influence of the super westerly winds and its limited control ability, it deviated from the planned path and entered the skies over the US. We have asked them to work with China and handle it properly in a rational, calm and professional manner,” Xinhua news agency, quoted Wang as saying.

After delivering the keynote speech at the Munich Security Conference, Wang told the Chinese media that everyone is concerned about how the recent balloon incident has strained the Sino-US relations.

“Regrettably, the US ignored the basic facts and brazenly dispatched fighter planes to shoot down a non-threatening airship with missiles. This behaviour is unbelievable, almost hysterical, and a 100 per cent abuse of force, which clearly violates international conventions,” he added.

Wang urged Washington to show sincerity, correct its mistakes and resolve the damage caused to the Sino-US relations due to this incident.

With inputs from PTI