China records its lowest number of marriages amid demographic crisis

The data represents marriage during what was an unusually challenging year for people in China, as the government's stringent Covid 19 controls saw multiple cities and districts across the country locked down and daily life disrupted by a host of restrictions.



But it also extends what has been a steady decline in people choosing to enter into marriages since a 2013 peak, when more than 13 million couples tied the knot - nearly double the 2022 nuptials, CNN reported.



Falling numbers of marriages - and a marked decline in births - have garnered significant attention from authorities in Beijing amid expert predictions of a severe economic impact from a shrinking workforce and aging population.