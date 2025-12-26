China sanctions 20 US defence firms over Trump's Taiwan arms sales

China on Friday announced sanctions against 20 American defence companies, hitting back at the Trump administration’s approval of a record USD 11.1 billion arms sales package to Taiwan.

In a sharply worded statement, China’s foreign ministry said the move was a direct response to Washington’s decision to authorise large-scale weapons sales to what it referred to as “China’s Taiwan region”, warning that any attempt to challenge Beijing on the Taiwan issue would draw a strong reaction.

The ministry said the sanctions would also apply to 10 senior executives linked to US military firms that have been involved in supplying arms to Taiwan in recent years. It described the measures as “countermeasures” aimed at safeguarding China’s sovereignty and security interests.

“The Taiwan question is at the very core of China’s core interests and the first red line that must not be crossed in China–US relations,” the statement said. “Anyone who attempts to cross this line and make provocations on the Taiwan question will be met with China’s firm response.”