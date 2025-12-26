China sanctions 20 US defence firms over Trump's Taiwan arms sales
Beijing calls $11.1 billion package a red line violation as Washington signals continued military backing for Taipei
China on Friday announced sanctions against 20 American defence companies, hitting back at the Trump administration’s approval of a record USD 11.1 billion arms sales package to Taiwan.
In a sharply worded statement, China’s foreign ministry said the move was a direct response to Washington’s decision to authorise large-scale weapons sales to what it referred to as “China’s Taiwan region”, warning that any attempt to challenge Beijing on the Taiwan issue would draw a strong reaction.
The ministry said the sanctions would also apply to 10 senior executives linked to US military firms that have been involved in supplying arms to Taiwan in recent years. It described the measures as “countermeasures” aimed at safeguarding China’s sovereignty and security interests.
“The Taiwan question is at the very core of China’s core interests and the first red line that must not be crossed in China–US relations,” the statement said. “Anyone who attempts to cross this line and make provocations on the Taiwan question will be met with China’s firm response.”
Beijing urged the United States to adhere to the one-China principle and to “stop the dangerous moves of arming Taiwan, stop undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and stop sending wrong signals to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces”.
China, it added, would continue to take “resolute measures” to defend its national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.
The sanctions are widely seen as largely symbolic, as most of the targeted US defence firms have limited or no business exposure in China.
The proposed arms package, which still requires approval by the US Congress, comes amid heightened anxiety in Taipei over a possible Chinese military move against the island, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.
If cleared, as is widely expected given strong bipartisan backing for Taiwan on Capitol Hill, the deal would exceed the USD 8.4 billion worth of arms sales approved during the previous administration, according to a report earlier by the New York Times.
The scale of the proposal is also likely to reassure China hawks in Washington who have grown uneasy about President Donald Trump’s commitment to Taiwan’s defence, particularly as he simultaneously pursues trade and economic negotiations with Beijing, the report said.
With AP/PTI inputs
