China says Trump-Xi summit opened new phase in ties

China on Wednesday described President Donald Trump’s recent visit to Beijing as a “historic and successful” summit that produced progress on tariffs, trade cooperation and educational exchanges, despite continuing tensions over Taiwan, technology restrictions and strategic rivalry.

Speaking in Washington, China’s deputy ambassador to the United States, Qui Wenxing, said Beijing viewed the Trump-Xi Jinping meeting as “a significant step towards the establishment of the right path of getting along between China and the US in the new era”.

Framing the summit around the themes of “mutual respect”, “strategic stability” and “win-win results”, Qui said both leaders had developed strong personal communication and sought to stabilise ties between the world’s two largest economies.

“China and the US are two great nations,” Qui told reporters. “President Xi and President Trump actually, they respect each other and have maintained close communications.”

He added that Beijing believed “achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America greater again can go hand in hand”.

According to the Chinese diplomat, the two sides agreed to pursue “a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability” that could shape bilateral relations “over the next three years and beyond”.