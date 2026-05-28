Corruption tour disguised as diplomacy: Senator Warren on Trump’s China visit

Among those named in the report were Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, Blackstone chairman Stephen Schwarzman and Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser.

The report further alleged that Trump personally owned stock in some of the companies represented on the trip, while several executives and corporations had contributed to Trump’s inauguration fund or his White House ballroom project.

“These billionaires and CEOs are fighting for carveouts from rules and special treatment, while workers and households pay the price,” the report stated.

A significant portion of the report focused on Trump’s tariff policies and their economic impact inside the United States. Democrats claimed the tariffs imposed during the US-China trade dispute had ultimately burdened American consumers rather than Beijing.

The report estimated that tariffs cost the average US household around $1,700 in 2025 and warned that costs could rise to nearly $2,500 in 2026. It also claimed farm bankruptcies increased by 46 per cent in 2025, including a 70 per cent rise across the Midwest.

The committee additionally argued that Trump failed to secure commitments from China on issues including “unfair trade practices” and alleged currency manipulation.

Another key section of the report scrutinised NVIDIA’s efforts to expand advanced artificial intelligence chip exports to China. It said NVIDIA chief Jensen Huang joined the China delegation after lobbying the administration to loosen restrictions on AI chip sales to Chinese firms.

The report cited warnings from senior US defence and intelligence officials who argued that exporting advanced AI technology to China could undermine American national security.

It referenced concerns raised by Admiral Samuel Paparo, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, and NSA General Joshua Rudd, who reportedly warned about the strategic risks of allowing sensitive AI technology to reach Chinese companies.

“American families pay more, farmers make less, and national security warnings are brushed aside so that the President and his billionaire allies can profit,” the report concluded.

Trump has repeatedly defended his China trade strategy, arguing that tariffs and trade restrictions are necessary to counter Beijing’s economic practices and protect US manufacturing and supply chains.

The White House has maintained that its policies are aimed at strengthening American industry and reducing dependence on China in critical sectors such as technology and manufacturing.

The report comes amid continuing tensions between Washington and Beijing over tariffs, trade, technology controls and national security, with both countries competing aggressively for dominance in global supply chains and advanced technologies.

With IANS inputs