Trump outlines different options for destroying Iran’s enriched uranium

US President Donald Trump on Monday said Iran’s enriched uranium would either be handed over to the United States for destruction or eliminated under international supervision, amid continuing negotiations between Washington and Tehran over a broader regional agreement.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the enriched uranium — which he described as “Nuclear Dust!” — would not remain under Iranian control.

“The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location,” Trump wrote.

He added that the process would take place under the observation of the “Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent,” in an apparent reference to international nuclear oversight bodies.