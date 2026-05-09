China says exports jump 14.1 pc from a year ago ahead of Trump-Xi summit

China’s exports surged 14.1 per cent in April compared with a year earlier, official data showed on Saturday, defying concerns over the Iran war and the lingering effects of higher US tariffs.

The figures were released just days before a planned summit in Beijing next week between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The export growth far exceeded analysts’ expectations and marked a sharp acceleration from March’s 2.5 per cent year-on-year rise. Imports also climbed strongly, rising 25.3 per cent in April, compared with 27.8 per cent growth recorded in March.

The Trump-Xi meeting comes at a time when ties between Washington and Beijing remain strained on several fronts, although diplomatic efforts linked to the Iran conflict have temporarily overshadowed traditional flashpoints in the relationship.

“We're expecting that overall external demand will remain a solid driver of growth this year,” said Lynn Song, chief economist for Greater China at Dutch bank ING. He said exports of semiconductors and automobiles were likely to continue leading China’s growth momentum.

In March, Chinese policymakers set an annual economic growth target of between 4.5 per cent and 5 per cent — slightly below last year’s 5 per cent expansion and the country’s lowest target since 1991.

Export growth is expected to remain a key pillar of the broader economy, especially after Chinese shipments to Europe, Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa expanded significantly in recent months.

Alongside discussions on ending the Iran war, trade disputes and export controls — including restrictions involving rare earth minerals and US technology curbs on China — are expected to feature prominently during the Trump-Xi summit.

The meeting follows a year-long US-China trade truce reached late last year when the two leaders last met in South Korea.