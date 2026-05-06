Donald Trump says Xi Jinping won’t challenge US over Iran war

Donald Trump on 5 May dismissed suggestions that China was challenging Washington over the Iran conflict, stressing his “very good relationship” with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a key summit in Beijing later this month.

“We haven’t been challenged by China. They don’t challenge us,” Trump told reporters at a White House event, according to the South China Morning Post.

Referring to Xi, Trump added: “He wouldn’t do that — I don’t think he’d do that because of me.”

Beijing summit amid Gulf tensions

The remarks come days before Trump and Xi are scheduled to meet in Beijing on 14-15 May, where discussions are expected to focus heavily on the Iran conflict and the ongoing disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway remains at the centre of global energy concerns after Iran tightened control over maritime traffic following the war with the US and Israel.

US pushes China to pressure Iran

Marco Rubio urged Chinese officials to use Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s visit to Beijing to pressure Tehran into easing restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz.

“I hope the Chinese tell him what he needs to be told… what you are doing in the Strait is causing you to be globally isolated,” Rubio said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Araghchi in Beijing on Wednesday, according to Chinese state media.

‘China most affected’

Rubio argued that China stood to lose the most from prolonged disruption in the Hormuz route because of its dependence on Middle Eastern energy imports.