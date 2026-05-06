Donald Trump says Xi Jinping won’t challenge US over Iran war
Trump highlights ties with Xi ahead of Beijing summit as Washington urges China to pressure Tehran on Hormuz
Donald Trump on 5 May dismissed suggestions that China was challenging Washington over the Iran conflict, stressing his “very good relationship” with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a key summit in Beijing later this month.
“We haven’t been challenged by China. They don’t challenge us,” Trump told reporters at a White House event, according to the South China Morning Post.
Referring to Xi, Trump added: “He wouldn’t do that — I don’t think he’d do that because of me.”
Beijing summit amid Gulf tensions
The remarks come days before Trump and Xi are scheduled to meet in Beijing on 14-15 May, where discussions are expected to focus heavily on the Iran conflict and the ongoing disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.
The waterway remains at the centre of global energy concerns after Iran tightened control over maritime traffic following the war with the US and Israel.
US pushes China to pressure Iran
Marco Rubio urged Chinese officials to use Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s visit to Beijing to pressure Tehran into easing restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz.
“I hope the Chinese tell him what he needs to be told… what you are doing in the Strait is causing you to be globally isolated,” Rubio said.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Araghchi in Beijing on Wednesday, according to Chinese state media.
‘China most affected’
Rubio argued that China stood to lose the most from prolonged disruption in the Hormuz route because of its dependence on Middle Eastern energy imports.
According to Chinese customs data, the country imports roughly half of its crude oil and nearly one-third of its liquefied natural gas from the region.
Trump echoed that point, saying China receives “like 60 per cent” of its oil through Hormuz.
Trump pitches US energy exports
Trump also suggested China could shift energy sourcing to the United States.
“Send your ships to Texas… send your ships to Louisiana. Send your ships to Alaska,” he said, arguing that Alaska was geographically closer to several Asian economies than many realise.
China’s balancing act
Despite Trump’s remarks, Beijing has repeatedly criticised US military action against Iran, an important Chinese economic partner in West Asia.
The US government has also accused China of supporting Iran’s ballistic missile programme through the supply of dual-use industrial components.
However, Trump said Xi had agreed earlier this year not to provide weapons to Tehran.
China reiterates ‘balanced’ stance
China has continued to describe its position on the conflict as “objective, impartial and balanced”, while calling for a ceasefire and regional stability.
Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington, said Beijing would continue working with the international community to restore peace and stability in West Asia and the Gulf region.
The latest diplomatic exchanges underline Washington’s growing effort to draw China into stabilising global energy flows, even as geopolitical competition between the two powers continues elsewhere.
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