China says 'firmly opposes external interference' in Maldives as Mohamed Muizzu winds up visit

China on Thursday said it "firmly opposes external interference" in the internal affairs of the Maldives and supports the island nation in upholding its sovereignty and independence as Maldivian president Mohamed Muizzu concluded his maiden visit to the country amid a diplomatic row with India.

"The two sides agree to continue firmly supporting each other in safeguarding their respective core interests," said a joint statement issued at the end of Muizzu's talks with senior Chinese leaders.

"China firmly supports the Maldives in upholding its national sovereignty, independence and national dignity, respects and supports the Maldives' exploration of a development path that suits its national conditions, and firmly opposes external interference in the internal affairs of the Maldives," it said, without referring to any country.

The statement comes at a time when Maldives, headed by Muizzu, who is regarded as a pro-China leader, is involved in a diplomatic row with India over derogatory statements made by three Maldivian ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading to a spate of cancellation of reservations by Indian tourists to the Maldives. Muizzu suspended the ministers with a warning not to make such remarks.

His visit to China is also marred by the release of a report by the EU Election Observation Mission of Maldives that said the ruling coalition of Progressive Party of Maldives and the People's National Congress deployed anti-India sentiments and attempted to spread disinformation in the 2023 presidential polls in which Muizzu won.