China selects 2 Pakistanis for astronaut training for Tiangong mission

China has selected two Pakistani candidates for astronaut training as part of its manned space programme, with one expected to participate in a future mission to the Tiangong space station, officials said on 22 April.

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said Muhammad Zeeshan Ali and Khurram Daud have been chosen as reserve astronauts and will soon travel to China for training.

After completing training and evaluation, one of them will be selected to fly as a payload specialist, becoming the first foreign astronaut to travel to China’s Tiangong space station.

The selection follows an agreement signed last year between the CMSA (China Manned Space Agency) and SUPARCO (Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission) of Pakistan.

The agreement, signed during a visit by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Islamabad, provides for joint efforts in selecting, training and eventually sending Pakistani astronauts to China’s space station.

Chinese state media reported that the selection process for foreign astronauts was completed earlier this month.

Strategic collaboration in space

China’s Tiangong space station, orbiting at an altitude of around 400 km, has been operational for nearly five years and is central to Beijing’s expanding space programme.