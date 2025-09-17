Wanted by ISRO: Seeking on-orbit servicing and refuelling tech companies

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is extending an invite to companies specialising in on-orbit servicing and refuelling (OOSR) technologies, said chairman Dr V. Narayanan on 17 September, Wednesday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the new R&D facility of OrbitAID Aerospace, India’s first space-tech startup in the field of OOSR, in Bengaluru.

The facility, spanning 6,500 sq ft, with an investment of over $2 million, aims to extend lifetime refuelling services to current and upcoming satellites, of both Indian and foreign/global origin.

Congratulating the OrbitAID team on their achievement, Narayanan emphasised “the importance of developing technologies such as docking and refuelling interfaces and the significance of providing services such as life extension for satellites in shaping the future of India’s space ecosystem”.

“ISRO has recently opened up to private players in the space ecosystem and in the upcoming missions, the space organisation will also invite companies specialising in On-Orbit Servicing and Refueling (OOSR) technologies to work with it,” he added.