Mr Modi's space problem?

This week, my thoughts have turned to a subject I'm not very familiar with — outer space. Actually, I'm in the middle of a fascinating book, The Worst Journey in the World; it's about the first explorations of the South Pole and Antarctica by Shackleton, Scott and Amundsen.

The last quarter of the 19th century and the first of the 20th was the golden age for explorations and discoveries, on land and sea, whether it was Livingstone in Africa, Mallory on the Himalayas or Peary and Amundsen in the icy wastes of the North and South Poles, respectively. Whether it was driven by imperialism or colonialism is besides the point — the fact is that it showed human spirit and character at their best, and produced a race of indomitable men we sorely lack today.

Thanks to these explorers, there are no more worlds left to discover on this planet, except perhaps under the oceans and in outer space, and we appear to be making a royal mess of both. By the time we get to the ocean depths, the bottom of the seas would be carpeted with micro plastics and the bodies of drowned migrants desperate to get to Europe.

And as for outer space, it's destined to become a huge cosmic landfill: it is estimated that there are more than 9,000 tonnes of junk in the stratosphere, comprising 25,000 pieces more than 10 cm in size, 5,00,000 between 1 and 10 cm, and 100 million pieces of 1 cm. And that does not include the poop: in space, the shit doesn't hit the ceiling, it keeps floating for eternity, like the jumlas liberally dished out during elections.

The other thing of interest is that whereas the exploration of terra firma was driven by human grit, muscle and sheer dedication, the exploration of space is powered more by technology and science.