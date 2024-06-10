Death certificates and other 'last rights'—even beyond the last rites

Notwithstanding the hundreds of babies who die every year in hospitals of the Delhi, Gorakhpur and Farrukhabad variety, rates of both infant and maternal mortality have been consistently declining.

One of the main reasons for this happy development is the government's push for institutional deliveries, as against the age-old practice of home deliveries, presided over by midwives. The former, by ensuring better hygiene and medical care, has led to improved survival rates for both, mother and child.

Strangely, however, the opposite appears to be happening for older people!

More people are nowadays dying in hospitals than at home, at least in urban areas. 'Institutional deaths' anecdotally outnumber 'home deaths'. (Try to recollect how many people you know who have died at home in the last few years — I can think of only one.) There are many reasons for this, but we will not go into them as that is not the subject of this piece. But what it has done is left me with an insurmountable problem and much to worry about (apart from the fact that I have to file my income tax return soon!)

At a sprightly 73, I am uncomfortably conscious of the fact that I have crossed the average life expectancy age in India by a margin better than the NDA's majority, and may not live to see either Rahul Gandhi or Arvind Kejriwal become Prime Minister of India.

As things stand today, that may require the said average to go up to about 90 or perhaps require even a second rebirth.

But you can't fight with averages, and since I am about as average a Joe as any you'll come across in a week of Sundays, it's time for me to start thinking about the grand exit and the family pension for the long-suffering wife.

And that's where the problem arises.