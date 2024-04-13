My 'marg darshak' moment? We will know on 4 June!

Notwithstanding that the BJP is not my favourite political party, my family has some connections with it. I myself served with Mr J.P. Nadda, the BJP president, for three years in Himachal, he was my minister in the forest department, a thorough gentleman and polished politician. My mausa was a highly respected RSS pracharak for many years in Kanpur, until his death.

My entire immediate family has been voting for the BJP ever since Mr Modi opened his tea shop in a Gujarat station that didn't even exist at the time. On voting day, I am not served any meals because I vote otherwise. My wife of many years and tears, Neerja, thinks the arrival of Modi is the Second Coming. My mother-in-law chants the Narendra chalisa every day.

Even my indie dog (named Brutus in a momentary mis-assessment of his personality), of stout Haryanvi lineage, is a strong votary of the 'ghar mein ghus ke marna' brand of diplomacy: if he sees an open door in any flat in our society, he is wont to rush in and eliminate a few of the neighbours, without bothering to outsource it.

Comprende, amigo? No, you don't, because you're wondering why I'm telling you all this, and where this is heading. So here's a clue: I'm approaching the age of 74 at the speed of a mythical Bullet train and will soon have reached the milestone of 75. That, friends, is marg darshak age in the BJP sub-culture, and seeing that that culture has seeped into the Shukla family, it has grave implications for me.